49ers' Tevin Coleman: Score saves mediocre day

Coleman rushed 11 times for 39 yards and a touchdown while catching two passes (four targets) for 10 yards in Sunday's 37-8 win over the Packers.

Coleman had trouble finding any running room behind his offensive line for the fourth consecutive week. The 26-year-old has averaged just 29.0 yards (2.6 yards per carry) on the ground over that four-game span, 2.5 of which have been without his co-starter Matt Breida (ankle). The road doesn't get any easier for Coleman, as a top-10 rush defense is on tap on the road against Baltimore in Week 13. He remains in flex territory as the touch leader of a committee backfield and recent favorite for goal-line touches.