49ers' Tevin Coleman: Scores for second consecutive week

Coleman carried 18 times for 45 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the 49ers. He also caught two of three targets for an additional 16 yards in the 20-7 win.

Coleman finished with five more carries than backfield mate Matt Breida, but he managed just 2.5 yards per tote against a tough Rams run defense. He chipped in a bit as a pass-catcher and salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. After totaling 36 touches in two weeks since returning from an injury, Coleman seems to be the lead back on the team's current configuration of the depth chart. He will certainly continue to cede touches to Breida, but both backs should have opportunities to produce in next week's away game against the Redskins.