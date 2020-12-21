Coleman rushed three times for 11 yards in Sunday's 41-33 loss to Dallas.

Coleman spent most of his day on special teams, but he was able to take the field late in the contest after the starting tandem of Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Jeff Wilson Jr. (ankle) both re-aggravated their respective ankle injuries. The 27-year-old is averaging a career worst 1.9 yards per carry while dealing with injuries and sporadic playing time this season. Coleman would be lined up take over early and goal-line work --with Jerick McKinnon spelling him in passing situations -- if the aforementioned tailbacks are forced to miss Saturday's tilt against the Cardinals. The veteran figures to have limited upside even if he gets the call, as the explosiveness he was once known for appears to have dissipated, or at least been hampered by nagging injuries.