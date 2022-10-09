Coleman is slated to serve as the 49ers' No. 3 running back in Sunday's Week 5 clash against the Panthers with Marlon Mack inactive for the contest.

Coleman was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, and he'll now enjoy active status for a second straight game with Mack a healthy scratch. However, even with Elijah Mitchell (knee) and Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) sidelined, Coleman only saw one snap in Week 4 against the Rams, and a similar fate could await him Sunday while operating behind Jeff Wilson and Jordan Mason.