Coleman (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It'll be interesting to see what kind of workload the 49ers give Coleman after the running back was taken off injured reserve following a minimum three-week stay, as both Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty figure to be involved in some capacity against the Seahawks as well. We know for certain Jeff Wilson (ankle), who exploded for 112 yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots last week, will not be a part of that equation after the running back was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Coleman has largely been ineffective this season, but with nominal starter Raheem Mostert (ankle) still out for at least two more weeks, there's certainly a chance for the 2019 big-ticket free agent signing to prove his worth.