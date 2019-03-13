49ers' Tevin Coleman: Signing with San Fran

Coleman signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the 49ers on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Le'Veon Bell and Mark Ingram having already signed elsewhere, Coleman was arguably the best free-agent running back left on the market. While it's not explicitly clear how head coach Kyle Shanahan intends to deploy his new toy, Shanahan used the Indiana product as a direct complement to Devonta Freeman when both Coleman and Shanahan belonged to the Falcons in 2015 and 2016. Considering the 49ers forked over a four-year, $30 million contract to Jerick McKinnon last offseason, the money suggests Coleman could again serve in a change-of-pace role in 2019.

