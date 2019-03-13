49ers' Tevin Coleman: Signing with San Francisco
Coleman agreed Wednesday with the 49ers on a two-year, $8.5 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With Le'Veon Bell and Mark Ingram having already signed elsewhere, Coleman was arguably the best free-agent running back left on the market. While it's not explicitly clear how coach Kyle Shanahan intends to deploy Coleman, Shanahan previously used the Indiana product as a direct complement to Devonta Freeman when both Coleman and Shanahan were together in Atlanta in 2015 and 2016. Considering the 49ers forked over a four-year, $30 million contract to Jerick McKinnon (knee) last offseason, Coleman could be at risk of falling as low as third on the depth chart in 2019 if McKinnon remains on the roster ahead of Week 1.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...