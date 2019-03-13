49ers' Tevin Coleman: Signing with San Francisco

Coleman agreed Wednesday with the 49ers on a two-year, $8.5 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Le'Veon Bell and Mark Ingram having already signed elsewhere, Coleman was arguably the best free-agent running back left on the market. While it's not explicitly clear how coach Kyle Shanahan intends to deploy Coleman, Shanahan previously used the Indiana product as a direct complement to Devonta Freeman when both Coleman and Shanahan were together in Atlanta in 2015 and 2016. Considering the 49ers forked over a four-year, $30 million contract to Jerick McKinnon (knee) last offseason, Coleman could be at risk of falling as low as third on the depth chart in 2019 if McKinnon remains on the roster ahead of Week 1.

