49ers' Tevin Coleman: Starts, but disappears quickly
Coleman rushed three times for six yards in Sunday's 48-46 win over New Orleans.
Coleman began the contest as the 49ers' starting running back, but just like last week, he struggled on the opening drive and became a ghost for the remainder of the game (just 11 offensive snaps). Matt Breida (ankle) returned from a three-week absence and was also limited to 12 snaps, but he was far more effective with his limited touches (six carries for 54 yards). It was Raheem Mostert who took control of the backfield and became the "hot hand" for the second consecutive week (on the field for 60 percent of offensive snaps). The latter is the back to target out of the three heading into a soft matchup against Atlanta, and Breida may be next in line based on Coleman's recent struggles.
