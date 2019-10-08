49ers' Tevin Coleman: Strong return from injury
Coleman rushed 16 times for 97 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 31-3 win over the Browns.
Coleman was making his first appearance since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1, and although he watched teammate Matt Breida score touchdowns on two of San Francisco's first three drives, he'd make his presence felt in similar fashion over the course of the evening. Not only did Coleman lead the Niners in carries, topping the 11 on which Breida gained 114 yards, but he also scored from 19 yards to end the second quarter. Overall, coach Kyle Shanahan's patented running scheme consistently gashed the Browns defense, enabling both Coleman and Breida to turn in stellar showings. Although fullback Kyle Juszczyk getting injured late could be a development to monitor, thus far it seems Shanahan can get high production from whoever carries the ball, making Coleman and Breida both fairly valuable despite their expected split of snaps going forward.
