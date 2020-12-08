Coleman ran the ball twice for minus-11 yards during Monday's 34-24 loss to Buffalo.
In what was the 27-year-old's first appearance since Nov. 1, Coleman struggled in a limited workload coming off the knee injury. The game script faded Coleman's potential involvement with San Francisco falling into a 17-point third-quarter deficit, but it was clear Raheem Mostert (nine carries) and Jeff Wilson (seven carries) remained the preferred RB options for coach Kyle Shanahan. Coleman has only exceeded four rush attempts in a game once over his four appearances this season. That occasion came Week 2 when he was held to 12 yards on 14 carries during a matchup against the Jets.