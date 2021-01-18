Coleman was limited to 28 carries for 53 yards over eight games this season.

Coleman's production took a huge nosedive in his age-27 season, as he was pushed into a reserve role and averaged just 1.9 yards per carry (worst mark of his career). The fact that the veteran was bypassed by his current head coach (and former offensive coordinator in Atlanta) when injuries opened up the starting role at various points of the year is a sign that the back's skills have diminished. Coleman will enter the offseason as a free agent, but a depth role seems like the best case scenario for the former dual-threat running back.