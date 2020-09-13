Coleman (personal) is active for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
There was talk of Coleman taking a seat in the opener due to a preexisting condition, as the air quality index in Santa Clara is particularly high at the moment. Having said that, the 49ers won't err on the side of caution, and Coleman will be available to the backfield Week 1. He may merely be insurance, though, with the rest of the team's running backs (Raheem Mostert, Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson) healthy and available.
More News
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Could be game-time call Week 1•
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Could sit out due to air quality•
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Healthy following offseason surgery•
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Backfield picture clears up•
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Gets partial salary guarantee•
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Get six touches in Super Bowl•