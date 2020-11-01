Coleman was removed from Sunday's game at Seattle due to a knee injury, Bob Lange of the 49ers' official site reports.

Coleman spent Weeks 3 through 7 on injured reserve with a sprained knee, so the sixth-year pro may have aggravated the issue in his first action since Week 2. Prior to leaving this contest at halftime, he tallied three carries for 20 yards but wasn't targeted in the passing game. With Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson on IR due to ankle concerns, the 49ers backfield has been whittled down to JaMycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon.