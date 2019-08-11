49ers' Tevin Coleman: Taking seat Saturday

Coleman isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Coleman will have to wait until Aug. 19 in Denver, at the earliest, for his first potential game action with the 49ers. He'll be joined in street clothes by Jerick McKinnon (who recently suffered a setback with his surgically repaired knee), Matt Breida and Jeff Wilson (calf). The 49ers backfield thus will be the domain of Raheem Mostert, Austin Walter and Brandon Wilds in the exhibition opener.