Coleman had two carries for three yards and caught his lone target for no gain in Saturday's 20-12 win over the Cardinals.

Jeff Wilson Jr. (23 touches for 204 total yards and a touchdown) dominated the backfield workload after Raheem Mostert (ankle) was placed on IR earlier this week. Neither Coleman (seven offensive snaps) or Jerick McKinnon (10 snaps) were involved enough in the gameplan to warrant fantasy consideration. Head coach Kyle Shanahan normally deploys a two-back system, but with the playoffs out of sight, perhaps he wanted to see how the 25-year-old Wilson would handle a larger role instead of wasting snaps on Coleman. Given the results of the gameplan -- and the overall disappointing play of both veteran backups this year -- expect Wilson to dominate the touches against Seattle next week.