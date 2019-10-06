49ers' Tevin Coleman: Trending toward playing Monday
Coach Kyle Shanahan suggested that Coleman (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Browns, is on track to play in the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. "Definitely being optimistic about him being ready to go on Monday," Shanahan said of Coleman. "We'll be excited to have him."
Coleman was limited in practices Thursday through Saturday this week, but his activity in those sessions was enough for the 49ers to be bullish about his prospects of playing Monday for the first time since the season opener. After a four-week layoff, Coleman may not necessarily be in store for a sizable role in the backfield rotation, especially with the trio of Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson having performed capably in the past three games.
