Coach Kyle Shanahan called Coleman (knee) a "long shot" to be activated from injured reserve this week, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

Sidelined since Week 2 due to a sprained knee, Coleman is likely to be joined on IR soon by Raheem Mostert, who sustained a high left ankle sprain Sunday against the Rams. As such, the 49ers backfield has been whittled down to Jerick McKinnon, JaMycal Hasty and Jeff Wilson (calf) in the short term.