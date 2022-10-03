Coleman has been elevated from the 49ers' practice squad ahead of Monday night's game against the Rams.

With Elijah Mitchell (knee) on IR and Tyrion Davis-Price out with an ankle injury, Coleman will provide the 49ers' backfield -- which also includes Jordan Mason and Marlon Mack -- with some added depth behind current starter Jeff Wilson. Coleman's familiarity with coach Kyle Shanahan's offense could lead to some change-of-pace work Monday, though Wilson should still see the bulk of the team's Week 4 carries.