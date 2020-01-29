Play

49ers' Tevin Coleman: Upgrades to limited practice

Coleman (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.

Coleman was listed as a non-participant in practice all last week, so Wednesday's limited session represents a tangible step in the right direction. He's working to recover from a dislocated shoulder sustained during the NFC Championship game. If the 26-year-old is able to attain medical clearance in time to suit up for the Super Bowl against Kansas City, he'll likely play second fiddle to Raheem Mostert in San Francisco's backfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories