49ers' Tevin Coleman: Will miss Week 2
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Coleman is dealing with a high ankle sprain and will be considered week-to-week after sitting out Sunday's Week 2 contest against Cincinnati, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Coleman was spotted in a walking boot after sustaining the injury in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Buccaneers. Wagoner also notes that Shanahan ruled out the possibility of Coleman going on injured reserve. While that at least means the 26-year-old seemingly won't be sidelined for an extended period of time, it's unclear exactly how much time he'll miss after Week 2. For now, the workload will likely be divided to some degree between Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert. Breida saw 15 carries for 37 yards Sunday while Mostert rushed nine times for 40 yards.
