Coleman (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Coleman was a limited practice participant throughout the week, apparently unable to do enough to gain clearance for Sunday's game. Meanwhile, fellow running backs Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Jeff Wilson (ankle) will be activated from injured reserve, with coach Kyle Shanahan considering both players questionable for Sunday. Jerick McKinnon and Austin Walter are the Niners' other backfield options this week.