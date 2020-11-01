The 49ers have ruled out Coleman (knee) from returning to Sunday's game in Seattle, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Coleman was deemed questionable to return at halftime and ruled out in the early stages of the third quarter, finishing his day with three rushes for 20 yards and no targets. There's a chance Coleman aggravating the knee sprain that sidelined him for the 49ers' previous five games, but the team will move forward Sunday with a backfield composed of JaMycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon due to the presence of Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Jeff Wilson (ankle) on injured reserve.