49ers' Tevin Coleman: Won't return Sunday

Coleman (shoulder) is ruled out to return to Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Packers.

Coleman suffered a shoulder injury during the second quarter of Sunday's playoff game, the severity of which required him to be carted off the field. With Raheem Mostert already having surpassed 160 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns, the 49ers have reason to feel confident taking a conservative approach to Coleman's recovery.

