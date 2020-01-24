49ers' Tevin Coleman: Working with training staff

Coleman (shoulder) remained limited to stretching and side work with the training staff Friday at practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Coleman is only five days removed from a shoulder dislocation and has another nine days to get ready for the Super Bowl. His practice participation next week should provide a better clue, with the running back likely to gut it out if the injury is simply a matter of pain tolerance/management. Coleman likely would serve as the No. 2 running back behind Raheem Mostert, while Matt Breida and Jeff Wilson would be candidates for backup work in the event of a Coleman absence.