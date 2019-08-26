49ers' Tim Harris: Lands on IR
San Francisco placed Harris on injured reserve with a groin injury Monday.
Harris sustained the injury in Monday's preseason contest against Denver. The 24-year-old's placement on injured reserve -- along with a laundry list of injuries sustained by other depth members of the Niners' secondary -- led the team to sign fellow defensive back Jordan Holland to a three-year deal.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football prep: Deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Brown busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Duke a breakout star?
In the wake of Lamar Miller's ACL injury, Ben Gretch examines the Texans' options, including...
-
Ebron is still a top-12 Fantasy TE
Andrew Luck is gone and the Colts offense is going to change, but Dave Richard argues that...
-
Preseason Believe It or Not
Week 3 was wilder than we could have imagined. Heath Cummings tells you what you should be...
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...