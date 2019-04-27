49ers' Tim Harris: San Francisco selects in sixth

The 49ers selected Harris in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 198th overall.

Few players have had weirder, more arduous college careers than Harris, who arrived to Virginia in 2013 as one of the top cornerback recruits in the country and played a meaningful role as a true freshman before injuries all but derailed his next four seasons, among which injuries were two early season-ending injuries, leading Harris to play six seasons at Virginia. Harris' recruiting pedigree was not forgotten, though, and at his pro day he showed workout numbers that convinced the 49ers to take a chance on his upside. At 6-foot-2, 197 pounds Harris was credited with a 4.49-second 40, 39-inch vertical, and 139-inch broad jump. Hopefully he can stay healthy for the 49ers and redeem his potential.