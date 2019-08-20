49ers' Tim Harris: Suffers groin injury Monday

Harris suffered a groin injury in Monday's preseason win over the Broncos, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.

The sixth-round pick is the most recent in a plethora of defensive back injuries for the 49ers, as he joins the likes of Jason Verrett (ankle), K'Waun Williams (knee) and Greg Mabin (calf) on the injury report. Look for more updates on his status to come in the next few days when the team resumes practice.