49ers' Tim Hightower: Day-to-day with knee ailment

Hightower (knee) is not practicing Monday and is considered day-to-day going forward, Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area reports.

Hightower left early from practice last Thursday and was subsequently absent from Friday's session with what was termed as a veteran's day off. Now, it appears the veteran is actually working his way through a knee ailment, but given the day-to-day prognosis, it seems Hightower's situation is little to worry about.