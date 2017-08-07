49ers' Tim Hightower: Day-to-day with knee injury

Hightower was held out of practice Monday with a knee injury and is considered day-to-day, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hightower exited early during practice Thursday and was subsequently absent from Friday's session with what was termed as a day off. It now appears that the veteran is nursing a legitimate injury, but given the day-to-day prognosis, it seems Hightower's situation presents little cause for concern.