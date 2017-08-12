49ers' Tim Hightower: Does not suit up Friday

Hightower (knee) was held out of action in Friday's preseason opener against Kansas City, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The veteran running back has been dealing with a minor knee injury and it was bothering him enough to keep him sidelined for Week 1 of the preseason. The 49ers haven't provided specifics in regard the the severity of the injury, but Hightower's participation in practice this upcoming week should give us a better of idea when he is expected to make his debut in red and gold. The 31-year-old is currently listed as the primary backup to Carlos Hyde, but he will have to fend of rookie Joe Williams for touches as the regular season approaches.