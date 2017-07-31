49ers' Tim Hightower: Earns first snap at Monday's practice
Hightower picked up the first snap at running back during Monday's practice, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.
With Carlos Hyde just more than seven months removed from a torn MCL, the 49ers coaching staff could be doing their due diligence with the running back, who arrived at training camp in "tremendous" shape, according to general manager John Lynch. However, in addition to getting superseded by Hightower in Monday's practice, Hyde also fumbled on a toss play. Contrary to popular opinion, the competition between Hyde and Hightower is closer than initially expected, but in-game performances in the preseason may actually hold more weight in the end.
More News
-
49ers' Tim Hightower: Headed to San Francisco•
-
Tim Hightower: Considering reunion with Redskins•
-
Tim Hightower: Visiting 49ers on Thursday•
-
Saints' Tim Hightower: Finds end zone against Atlanta•
-
Saints' Tim Hightower: Plays second fiddle in backfield during Week 16 win•
-
Saints' Tim Hightower: Scores two short TDs•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....