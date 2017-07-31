49ers' Tim Hightower: Earns first snap at Monday's practice

Hightower picked up the first snap at running back during Monday's practice, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.

With Carlos Hyde just more than seven months removed from a torn MCL, the 49ers coaching staff could be doing their due diligence with the running back, who arrived at training camp in "tremendous" shape, according to general manager John Lynch. However, in addition to getting superseded by Hightower in Monday's practice, Hyde also fumbled on a toss play. Contrary to popular opinion, the competition between Hyde and Hightower is closer than initially expected, but in-game performances in the preseason may actually hold more weight in the end.