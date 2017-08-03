49ers' Tim Hightower: Looking good but trailing Hyde

Hightower has looked good through the first week of training camp, but Carlos Hyde also has impressed and is putting himself in good position to retain the starting job, Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area reports.

Of the three players competing for serious roles, rookie Joe Williams apparently is the only one struggling. Meanwhile, Hyde seems to be back at full strength and taking a liking to coach Kyle Shanahan's scheme, but the fourth-year back doesn't have a strong record as a pass catcher, which should help Hightower in his own bid for a major role. As things stand, Hightower is the favorite for the No. 2 job and also for the role as the primary passing down back. Williams does still have plenty of time to push for work with the start of the preseason a week away.