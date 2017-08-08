49ers' Tim Hightower: Returns to practice Tuesday

Hightower (knee) was back on the practice field Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

His injury wasn't expected to hinder Hightower too long, and it's a good sign that he's back on the field. The 31-year-old will continue to share snaps with Carlos Hyde, especially since Hightower is a more skilled pass catcher than Hyde. The 49ers play in Kansas City on Friday night.