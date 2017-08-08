49ers' Tim Hightower: Returns to practice Tuesday

Hightower (knee) was back on the practice field Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

His injury wasn't expected to hinder Hightower too long, and it's a good sign that he's back on the field. The 31-year-old will continue to share snaps with Carlos Hyde, especially since Hightower is a more skilled pass catcher than Hyde. The 49ers play in Kansas City on Friday night.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories