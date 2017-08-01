49ers' Tim Patrick: Picked up by 49ers
Patrick was signed by the 49ers on Monday, The San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch reports.
The 49ers scooped up the undrafted free agent just a day following his release from the Ravens. Patrick is one of 13 wide receivers the team has in camp, so he will have to shine this preseason to be considered a serious contender to make the final roster. That said, the Utah product does bring size to the table (6-foot-5 and 210 pounds), something San Francisco does not possess a lot of amongst their current group of wideouts.
