Patrick was signed by the 49ers on Monday, The San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch reports.

The 49ers scooped up the undrafted free agent just a day following his release from the Ravens. Patrick is one of 13 wide receivers the team has in camp, so he will have to shine this preseason to be considered a serious contender to make the final roster. That said, the Utah product does bring size to the table (6-foot-5 and 210 pounds), something San Francisco does not possess a lot of amongst their current group of wideouts.