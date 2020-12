Compton (concussion) was not listed on the 49ers' injury report Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Compton missed San Francisco's Week 12 win over the Rams while recuperating from a concussion, but there appears to be a strong chance he returns to his right guard spot Monday night against the Bills. The 31-year-old journeyman has thus far logged five appearances and two starts in his debut campaign for the 49ers.