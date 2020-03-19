49ers' Tom Compton: Joins 49ers
Compton (calf) is signing a one-year contract with the 49ers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Compton started five games for the Jets last season before landing on injured reserve in late December. He'll likely provide depth in San Francisco, though he could have a shot to compete for the starting job at right guard after Mike Person was released earlier Thursday.
