site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 49ers-tom-compton-out-against-football-team | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
49ers' Tom Compton: Out against Football Team
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Compton (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Colton McKivitz is expected to slot in at right guard in Compton's place Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 44 min read
Chris Towers
• 27 min read