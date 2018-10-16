49ers' Tom Savage: Officially signs with San Francisco
Savage signed a contract with the 49ers on Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports.
After a few weeks with just two quarterbacks on their active roster, the 49ers, as expected, will add the journeyman Savage to bolster the depth at the position. C.J. Beathard has shown enough in relief of Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) to validate his spot as the starter for the remainder of the season, but it remains yet to be seen whether Savage will operate as the backup or the No. 3 option behind Nick Mullens.
