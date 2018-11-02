Savage signed a one-year contract with the 49ers on Friday.

Savage will join the 49ers for his third stint with the club in just over a week after the team opened room for him on the roster by placing Raheem Mostert (forearm) and Emmanuel Moseley (shoulder) on injured reserve. The veteran signal-caller will step in as the No. 3 option on the depth chart behind Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard, in some order.

