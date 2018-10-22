Savage re-signed with the 49ers on Monday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Savage became an option following Adrian Colbert's (ankle) placement on injured reserve. For now, San Francisco seems comfortable with C.J. Beathard at the helm. Savage will provide a veteran safety blanket should anything happen to Beathard, but even if he did find his way onto the field in 2018 his fantasy value figures to rank near the bottom of the league.

