49ers' Tony McDaniel: Signs with 49ers
McDaniel signed with the 49ers on Tuesday to fill the vacancy or Arik Armstead (hand), Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
McDaniel is 32 years old but only has 48 NFL starts on his record. He hasn't played since 2016, when he notched 43 tackles (20 solo) and three pass breakups in 16 games. McDaniel will likely slot into a reserve role, though, and shouldn't be seen as an IDP option at this time.
