Benjamin (quadriceps) is signing a one-year contract with the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 30-year-old joins a crowded wideout depth chart in San Francisco, where Deebo Samuel is the only sure-thing starter but Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor (foot), Dante Pettis, Marquise Goodwin (knee), Richie James and Jalen Hurd (back) could all be in the mix for snaps. Benjamin may thus find himself battling for a roster spot, depending on what happens with injuries, cuts and trades in the coming months. He spent the past four seasons with the Chargers, unable to recapture the magic of his 2015 breakout season in Cleveland.

