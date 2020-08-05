Benjamin announced Tuesday that he intends to opt out of the 2020 campaign, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to opting out, Benjamin appeared on track to compete for a key early season role in San Francisco's receiver corps due to Deebo Samuel (foot) and Richie James (wrist) both nursing injuries. The 30-year-old has proven effective as a deep threat and No. 3 contributor across his eight-year career, but he was held to just six catches with the Chargers in 2019.