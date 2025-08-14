Brown is dealing with a heel injury that puts him in jeopardy of missing Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Brown was limited to individual work this past week while nursing his heel issue. He joins a growing list of 49ers' secondary players who have been held out or limited in practices due to injury, and his absence Saturday would open the door for Darrell Luter, Jakob Robinson, Chase Lucas and Dallis Flowers to see more snaps at corner. Brown signed a one-year contract with the 49ers in March after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Seahawks.