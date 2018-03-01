49ers' Trent Brown: 'Ahead of schedule' in recovery
General manager John Lynch said Brown (shoulder) is ahead of schedule in his recovery, Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Brown is facing a lengthy rehab from shoulder surgery and was initially expected to be out for 5-to-6 months. However, it's possible he could be available sooner than expected.
