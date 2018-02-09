49ers' Trent Brown: Faces lengthy rehab
Brown (shoulder) underwent surgery and will require a 5-to-6 month recovery process, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports reports.
This rehab process will keep Brown out of the 49ers' offseason program and could possibly cut into training camp as well. Heading into a contract year, Brown has a lot to prove, since he's expected to eventually command a significant payday as a free agent.
More News
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...