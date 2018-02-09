Play

Brown (shoulder) underwent surgery and will require a 5-to-6 month recovery process, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports reports.

This rehab process will keep Brown out of the 49ers' offseason program and could possibly cut into training camp as well. Heading into a contract year, Brown has a lot to prove, since he's expected to eventually command a significant payday as a free agent.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories