49ers' Trent Brown: Full speed ahead
Brown (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Brown will return to his post at right tackle Sunday against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Instant Reaction: Gordon reinstated
Josh Gordon was reinstated from his suspension Wednesday. Should Fantasy owners be rushing...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Time to deal these running backs
These six running backs are going to see their value fall in the next couple of weeks. Sell...
-
SportsLine: Sit Wentz, not Richardson
Advanced computer model says bench Carson Wentz and start Paul Richardson.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...