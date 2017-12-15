San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Brown (shoulder) would be placed on injured reserve, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The move spells an end to Brown's season, leaving Zane Beadles to make his second straight start at right tackle Sunday against the Titans, and likely for the 49ers' final two contests as well. According to Branch, Shanahan relayed that Brown had been battling a labrum tear for some time and will require surgery to address the matter. The procedure carries a 5-to-6-month recovery period, a timetable that will probably prevent Brown from taking part in Organized Team Activities.