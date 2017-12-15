49ers' Trent Brown: Lands on IR
San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Brown (shoulder) would be placed on injured reserve, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The move spells an end to Brown's season, leaving Zane Beadles to make his second straight start at right tackle Sunday against the Titans, and likely for the 49ers' final two contests as well. According to Branch, Shanahan relayed that Brown had been battling a labrum tear for some time and will require surgery to address the matter. The procedure carries a 5-to-6-month recovery period, a timetable that will probably prevent Brown from taking part in Organized Team Activities.
More News
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Week 15 WR sleepers
It's been tough to trust Jordy Nelson and Stefon Diggs lately, but Jamey Eisenberg says both...
-
Week 15 RB sleepers
Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...
-
Week 15 QB sleepers
Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles...
-
What you missed: Hopkins, Fournette hurt
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...