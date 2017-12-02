49ers' Trent Brown: Listed as questionable
The 49ers have listed Brown (shoulder) as questionable for their Week 13 matchup versus the Bears.
Brown is looking like a true game-time decision Sunday following three consecutive limited practices. He was unable to play last week, and Darrell Williams would presumably be in line to fill in at right tackle should he remain sidelined.
