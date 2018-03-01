49ers' Trent Brown: Moving along in recovery
San Francisco general manager John Lynch said Wednesday that Brown is ahead of schedule in his recovery from shoulder surgery, Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Brown was given a 5-to-6-month timetable after undergoing the procedure earlier this offseason, so there's still a chance he'll be limited when the 49ers open training camp during the summer. Lynch's comments suggest the team isn't fearful Brown will be sidelined for the start of the regular season, but until the 24-year-old is ready to go, Garry Gilliam will likely practice as the first-team right tackle.
